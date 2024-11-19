AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pfizer by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 317,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after purchasing an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE:PFE opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $140.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.65.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.42. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.24 per share, for a total transaction of $28,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,400. The trade was a 11.11 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

