AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $49.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.37 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

