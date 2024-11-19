AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after buying an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares during the period. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $57,073,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 495,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,517,000 after purchasing an additional 220,661 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBR opened at $207.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.75. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $162.22 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

