AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 155.0% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BABA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE BABA opened at $89.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.77.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.