AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,696 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,625,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,706 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,252,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,562,000 after purchasing an additional 979,597 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $19,322,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 1,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 645,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 606,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,095,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush upped their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.18.

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RF opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $15.79 and a 12 month high of $26.73. The company has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

