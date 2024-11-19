AMG National Trust Bank Invests $1.27 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 86,373 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 200.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 695.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $152,393.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,795.09. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. The trade was a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,699 shares of company stock valued at $757,356 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $17.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.73 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HBAN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

