AMG National Trust Bank Sells 8,706 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,706 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 63,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,346,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFV opened at $54.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

