Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for about 1.4% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Trading Down 0.9 %

Amgen stock opened at $278.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $260.52 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

