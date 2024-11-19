Analysts Set Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT at $66.89

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.89.

Several research analysts have commented on SMCI shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $438.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $21.54 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.09. The stock has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,256,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,542 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 63,634.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,629,000 after acquiring an additional 915,058 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 921.1% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,084,000 after purchasing an additional 145,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1,169.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 134,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,077,000 after purchasing an additional 124,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

