Analyzing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY)

CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Free Report) and BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.1% of BrainsWay shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BrainsWay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get CVR Medical alerts:

Profitability

This table compares CVR Medical and BrainsWay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVR Medical N/A N/A N/A BrainsWay 3.88% 3.52% 2.26%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVR Medical N/A N/A -$1.82 million N/A N/A BrainsWay $38.63 million 4.08 -$4.20 million $0.10 94.50

This table compares CVR Medical and BrainsWay”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CVR Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BrainsWay.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CVR Medical and BrainsWay, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 0.00 BrainsWay 0 0 3 0 3.00

BrainsWay has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 39.33%. Given BrainsWay’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BrainsWay is more favorable than CVR Medical.

Summary

BrainsWay beats CVR Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVR Medical

(Get Free Report)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

About BrainsWay

(Get Free Report)

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases. The company serves doctors, hospitals, and medical centers in the field of psychiatry. BrainsWay Ltd. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.