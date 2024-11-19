Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of APVO opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 749,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 18.36% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

