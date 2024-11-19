Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1175 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
ARDC opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97.
