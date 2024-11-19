Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Sells C$299,000.00 in Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Karen Kwan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$299,000.00.

Karen Kwan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Karen Kwan sold 3,800 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$174,800.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Karen Kwan sold 5,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$46.00, for a total value of C$230,000.00.

TSE ATZ opened at C$45.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.38. Aritzia Inc. has a 12-month low of C$22.88 and a 12-month high of C$51.80.

Aritzia ( TSE:ATZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.02). Aritzia had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of C$615.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$581.10 million. Analysts forecast that Aritzia Inc. will post 1.7771148 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$50.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aritzia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aritzia from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Aritzia from C$47.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.38.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells apparels and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers activewear, blazers and suiting, bodysuits, denim, dresses, jackets and coats, jumpsuits and rompers, leggings and bike shorts, pants, shirts and blouses, shorts, skirts, sweaters, and sweatpants, sweatshirts, hoodies, and sweats, as well as t-shirts, tops, intimates, bra tops, leaotards.

