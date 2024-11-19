Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Sold by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,616 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% during the second quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

APAM stock opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.67.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. The business had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 91.37%.

APAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.13.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

