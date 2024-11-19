Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Lowered to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATOS. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their target price on Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Atossa Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atossa Therapeutics

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.28 on Monday. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Atossa Therapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,180 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 164,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 3,160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 411,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 399,041 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atossa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atossa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.