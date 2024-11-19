Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $110,653.92 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $110,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,846.48. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 485,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AURA. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aura Biosciences from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Aura Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Aura Biosciences from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aura Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.

