Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Insider Sells $110,653.92 in Stock

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) insider Janet Jill Hopkins sold 11,822 shares of Aura Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $110,653.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,846.48. This represents a 7.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Aura Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AURA traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 485,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,115. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. Aura Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.33.
Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Stock Report on AURA
Institutional Trading of Aura Biosciences
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aura Biosciences by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.
About Aura Biosciences
Aura Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision immunotherapies to treat a range of solid tumors. The company's proprietary platform enables the targeting of a range of solid tumors using virus-like particles conjugated with drugs or loaded with nucleic acids to create virus-like drug conjugates.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aura Biosciences
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Aura Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.