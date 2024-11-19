Aviance Capital Partners LLC Acquires 286 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 59,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 40,468 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 6.9% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,533,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,426,000 after buying an additional 99,005 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 12.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 308,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,358,000 after buying an additional 33,719 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 22.9% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APAM opened at $46.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $49.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.70 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.50% and a net margin of 23.95%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 79.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $39.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

