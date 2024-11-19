Aviance Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 7,912 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 35,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ADE LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. ADE LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $83.91 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

