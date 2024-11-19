Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,397,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,341,000 after buying an additional 2,155,842 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,692,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,849,000 after acquiring an additional 939,142 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $53,096,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 541.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 765,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 645,847 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,579,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,130,000 after purchasing an additional 434,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.31.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.19 and a 52-week high of $69.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

