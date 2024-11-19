Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $6,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 110.4% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $34.92 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

