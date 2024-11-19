Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $27.60 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMVM – Free Report) by 49.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 497,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,811 shares during the period. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF accounts for 1.1% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $27,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMVM opened at $59.04 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $45.75 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.19.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Value with Momentum ETF (XMVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Midcap 400 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks a value-weighted index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by value and momentum. XMVM was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

