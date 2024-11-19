Avior Wealth Management LLC Has $39.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 547,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $39,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $522,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 30,888 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 32,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 310,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,982,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IMCG stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $78.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.32.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

