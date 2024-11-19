Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,339 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 72,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,339 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $119.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.84 and its 200 day moving average is $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $95.20 and a 1 year high of $126.72.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

