Avior Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 28.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,881 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $16,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 120.2% during the third quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 35,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwallier Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the third quarter valued at about $10,543,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.48. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $82.05 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

