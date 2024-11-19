B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 153,687 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,188,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle stock opened at $185.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.56. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $191.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $514.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 12.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

