B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $47.19 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,537 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $47,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 121,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $86,105,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $847.05 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $848.45. The stock has a market cap of $362.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $739.20 and a 200 day moving average of $683.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 45,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.16, for a total transaction of $31,981,986.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,023.60. This trade represents a 99.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.67, for a total transaction of $204,433.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,202,828.70. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,277 shares of company stock worth $132,875,601. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $753.45.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

