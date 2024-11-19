B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 377,884 Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 27.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,067,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,698,096,000 after buying an additional 8,933,912 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $286,370,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,682,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,367,000 after buying an additional 2,955,442 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,969,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,400,000 after buying an additional 2,593,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 368.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,563,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,817,000 after buying an additional 1,229,891 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock opened at $94.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.55. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $77.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.31%.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.11.

In other news, CFO Stanley J. Sutula III sold 45,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $4,273,535.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,283.86. The trade was a 55.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 16.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

