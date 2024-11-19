B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 54,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,803,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.5% during the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $231.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $157.45 and a 12-month high of $233.14.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.82. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $264,734.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,812.29. This represents a 8.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. TD Cowen began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.38.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

