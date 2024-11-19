Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $14.97 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,098 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines comprises approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1,054.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.5 %

International Business Machines stock opened at $208.09 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $152.35 and a 12 month high of $237.37. The stock has a market cap of $192.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.08 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

