Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $5.42 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,321 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 46,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 26,590 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 46,170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $113.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.07 and a 200-day moving average of $96.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $83.91 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $205.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

