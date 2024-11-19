Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 27.1% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,019,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 45,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its stake in S&P Global by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in S&P Global by 196.0% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 43,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 28,706 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPGI. Barclays raised their price objective on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $564.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.31.

S&P Global Price Performance

SPGI stock opened at $503.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $510.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.23. The firm has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $407.53 and a 12 month high of $533.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.25. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.