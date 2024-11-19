Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,154 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 212,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 53,832 shares during the last quarter. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 12.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 8.0% during the third quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 184,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NEE opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

