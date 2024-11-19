Barclays Issues Pessimistic Forecast for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STNE. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of StoneCo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, StoneCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

StoneCo stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $12.66. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STNE. Financial Perspectives Inc grew its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.4% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in StoneCo by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 123,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $41,000. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

