Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $295.00 to $372.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.90.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $342.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $398.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $299.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.63. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a PE ratio of 497.06, a PEG ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,110 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the third quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.