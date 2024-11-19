Baron Wealth Management LLC Has $437,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. KWB Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.33 on Tuesday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.4668 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

