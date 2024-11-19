Baron Wealth Management LLC Purchases 235 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Baron Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.49, for a total value of $4,282,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,950 shares in the company, valued at $29,676,685.50. The trade was a 12.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The trade was a 0.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,715 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,540. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Chubb from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.37.

NYSE:CB opened at $288.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.64. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $216.90 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.95 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

