Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of BBGI opened at $8.40 on Monday. Beasley Broadcast Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Get Beasley Broadcast Group alerts:

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company had revenue of $58.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BBGI Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beasley Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.