Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Buys £36,800 in Stock

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider John Reizenstein bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 736 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($46,647.23).

BEZ stock traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 732 ($9.28). The company had a trading volume of 2,288,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,261. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 769.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 716.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 494.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. Beazley plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 493.80 ($6.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 805.55 ($10.21). The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.99.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 880 ($11.15) to GBX 950 ($12.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 943 ($11.95).

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

