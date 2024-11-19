Beddow Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,590 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Nestlé makes up approximately 2.5% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $6,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nestlé by 304.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 16,671 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 225.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nestlé by 6.4% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 916,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after buying an additional 55,367 shares during the period. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSRGY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Price Performance

OTCMKTS NSRGY opened at $88.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.67. Nestlé S.A. has a 1 year low of $87.07 and a 1 year high of $117.55.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

