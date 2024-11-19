Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 391,161 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,423 shares during the period. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. comprises about 5.2% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. were worth $12,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sagil Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 189,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 79,701 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 77.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 18.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,143,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,937,000 after buying an additional 181,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. 19.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLX stock opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.56%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

