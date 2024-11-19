Belmont Capital LLC Takes Position in Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enpro Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enpro by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enpro by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enpro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enpro during the 1st quarter valued at about $689,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Enpro by 42.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Enpro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Enpro Stock Performance

Enpro stock opened at $170.01 on Tuesday. Enpro Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.56 and a 52-week high of $176.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Enpro (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.13). Enpro had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $260.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Enpro’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enpro Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enpro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Enpro’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $21,125. This represents a 69.77 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enpro Company Profile

Enpro Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing; hydraulic components; expansion joints; and wall penetration products for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, nuclear energy, hydrogen, natural gas, food and biopharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, commercial vehicle, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

Featured Stories

