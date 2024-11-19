BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP) Short Interest Update

BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% (NASDAQ:BANFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BANFP opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in BFC Capital Trust II PFD TR 7.20% ( NASDAQ:BANFP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

