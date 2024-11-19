BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.52) to GBX 2,100 ($26.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($34.35).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BHP Group
BHP Group Stock Performance
About BHP Group
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Arm Holdings: Buy the Dip or Wait for a Better Price?
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.