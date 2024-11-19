BHP Group (LON:BHP) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($25.35) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($28.52) to GBX 2,100 ($26.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,710 ($34.35).

LON:BHP remained flat at GBX 2,061 ($26.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,336,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,565. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,141.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,196.44. BHP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,941.10 ($24.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,707.50 ($34.32). The stock has a market cap of £104.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

