BigBear.ai Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 13,157 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 309% compared to the average daily volume of 3,216 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bbai Ultimate Holdings, Llc sold 572,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $1,019,614.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,713,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,809,668.66. This represents a 0.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in BigBear.ai during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BigBear.ai during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in BigBear.ai by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,116,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,349. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. BigBear.ai has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $4.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.52.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 138.35% and a negative net margin of 109.90%. The business had revenue of $41.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BigBear.ai will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.