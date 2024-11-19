BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.61% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.79.

BioNTech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $101.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.33 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $2.07. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $784,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $718,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the third quarter valued at about $459,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BioNTech by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter worth about $18,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

