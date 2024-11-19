BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $150.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $97.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded BioNTech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.54.

BNTX stock opened at $101.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech has a 12 month low of $76.53 and a 12 month high of $131.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.36.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in BioNTech by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioNTech by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in BioNTech by 45,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in BioNTech by 491.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

