BIP Wealth LLC Acquires 84,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,623 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of BIP Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $36,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,114,000 after buying an additional 100,746 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,994,000 after buying an additional 112,873 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,850,000 after acquiring an additional 81,619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $53.68 and a 12 month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.21.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

