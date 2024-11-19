BIP Wealth LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

BIP Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $62.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.07. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.77 and a 12-month high of $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

