BIP Wealth LLC Buys 5,994 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BIP Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 11,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 57.7% in the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.13 and its 200-day moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

