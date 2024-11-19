BIP Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

BIP Wealth LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.55. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

